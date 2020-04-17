Rent Calculator
Last updated September 15 2019
1706 Woodgate Lane
1706 Woodgate Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1706 Woodgate Lane, Eagan, MN 55122
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
End unit, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, private wooded yard, easy access to freeways, and shops. Unit is being complete repainted. Available September 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have any available units?
1706 Woodgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Eagan, MN
.
What amenities does 1706 Woodgate Lane have?
Some of 1706 Woodgate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 Woodgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Woodgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Woodgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Woodgate Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Eagan
.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Woodgate Lane offers parking.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Woodgate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have a pool?
No, 1706 Woodgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1706 Woodgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Woodgate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Woodgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Woodgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
