Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Town Centre Apartments

3475 Golfview Dr · (651) 383-1114
Location

3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN 55123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2220 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0323 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1595 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Centre Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Town Centre Apartment Homes. If you are looking for an apartment in Eagan, MN, that’s a comfortable space to call home and part of a service-focused community, we are a great choice. In addition, Town Centre is located in a prime spot, making your morning commute nearly stress-free and putting you in the center of great dining, entertainment, and shopping options.

Whether you need a one-bedroom home for just yourself, a two-bedroom apartment to share with a roommate or a three-bedroom suite for a growing family, we can deliver. Grab your apron and cookbook and get ready to prepare meals in your modern kitchen, complete with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Your food prep space will flow effortlessly into a dining room and your other living space. Enjoy a morning cup of joe or dinner al fresco on your private balcony or patio. You’ll love our wood-burning fireplaces during the cold Minnesota winters and the air conditioning system in the wa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities, except heat.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground Parking; Garage; Assigned parking: included in lease (1 spot per unit).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Centre Apartments have any available units?
Town Centre Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Town Centre Apartments have?
Some of Town Centre Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Centre Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Town Centre Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to $750 off on select homes TODAY! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Town Centre Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Town Centre Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments offers parking.
Does Town Centre Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Centre Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments has a pool.
Does Town Centre Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments has accessible units.
Does Town Centre Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Town Centre Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Town Centre Apartments has units with air conditioning.
