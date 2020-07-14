Town Centre Apartments

Amenities
Welcome to Town Centre Apartment Homes. If you are looking for an apartment in Eagan, MN, that’s a comfortable space to call home and part of a service-focused community, we are a great choice. In addition, Town Centre is located in a prime spot, making your morning commute nearly stress-free and putting you in the center of great dining, entertainment, and shopping options.
Whether you need a one-bedroom home for just yourself, a two-bedroom apartment to share with a roommate or a three-bedroom suite for a growing family, we can deliver. Grab your apron and cookbook and get ready to prepare meals in your modern kitchen, complete with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Your food prep space will flow effortlessly into a dining room and your other living space. Enjoy a morning cup of joe or dinner al fresco on your private balcony or patio. You’ll love our wood-burning fireplaces during the cold Minnesota winters and the air conditioning system in the wa