153 Studio Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
11 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,085
550 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,326
620 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$972
460 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,311
626 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
79 Units Available
Minnehaha
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Last updated June 17 at 06:50 PM
12 Units Available
Northeast Richfield
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,185
509 sqft
Chamberlain is located at 6630 Richfield Pkwy Richfield, MN and is managed by Saturday Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
4 Units Available
Highland
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$855
474 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Community features well-maintained playground areas, an outdoor pool and detached parking garages are available.
Last updated July 13 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$911
500 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
4955 30th Ave S
4955 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
This is a stunning 2 bedroom apartment in a high demand location, just 3 blocks from Lake Nokomis, and walking distance to popular restaurants, coffee shops, and just 5 minutes away from Minnehaha Falls.
Results within 10 miles of Eagan
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
13 Units Available
Uptown
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
114 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
15 Units Available
Lyn Lake
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,266
615 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
