accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
64 Accessible Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,033
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Minnehaha
111 Units Available
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Results within 10 miles of Eagan
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Downtown East
110 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,282
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loring Park
16 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$862
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
