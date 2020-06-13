Apartment List
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

324 Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,033
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in Eagan! Stop by and see Eagan Place's new upgraded apartments featuring granite countertops, backsplash, two cabinet finishes to choose from, wood-like flooring and more! Plus enjoy tons of new amenities such as upgraded

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4312 Meghan Lane
4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1204 sqft
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
1969 N Ruby Court
1969 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
1720 Talon Trl
1720 Talon Trail, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1784 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Harwood Property Advisors of Renters Warehouse presents an updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Eagan. This extremely clean and recently painted townhome is an end unit with a large yard and relaxing patio.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4124 Raptor Rd
4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Wilderness Run
1 Unit Available
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
Results within 1 mile of Eagan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
11 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hiawatha
15 Units Available
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1008 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities best trails, lakes and riverside parks- and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtown'- life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eagan, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eagan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

