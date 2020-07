Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Cedarvale Highlands offers studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Eagan, MN. Our unique studio and one-bedroom floor plan options are sure to have the finishes you desire. Each apartment home features a balcony or deck to enjoy those nice summer days, views of Minneapolis skyline, and easy access to public transportation. Our outdoor pool provides a refreshing oasis during the summer months. Fire up the BBQ at night and enjoy the warm evenings with family and friends. Cedarvale's centralized location is best known for its breathtaking views, proximity to public transportation and most of all its walkability to everything downtown Eagan has to offer.