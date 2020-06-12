/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
316 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1017 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
20 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
919 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Eagan! Stop by and see Eagan Place's new upgraded apartments featuring granite countertops, backsplash, two cabinet finishes to choose from, wood-like flooring and more! Plus enjoy tons of new amenities such as upgraded
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3440 Golfview Drive #215
3440 Golfview Drive, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
3440 Golfview Drive #215 Available 07/01/20 The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
1969 N Ruby Court
1969 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Eagan
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
74 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Minnehaha
111 Units Available
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Loop
288 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
28 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEagan 3 BedroomsEagan Accessible ApartmentsEagan Apartments with Balcony
Eagan Apartments with GarageEagan Apartments with GymEagan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEagan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN