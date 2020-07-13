/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
393 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
12 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,085
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in Eagan! Stop by and see Eagan Place's new upgraded apartments featuring granite countertops, backsplash, two cabinet finishes to choose from, wood-like flooring and more! Plus enjoy tons of new amenities such as upgraded
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3440 Golfview Drive #215
3440 Golfview Drive, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
922 sqft
The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW...
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 N Ruby Ct.
1911 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
1911 N Ruby Ct. Available 09/01/20 Eagan Townhouse Available September 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Fireplace, Patio - Eagan townhouse available September 1a. The main level has an open floor plan.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4124 Raptor Rd
4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1064 Hummingbird Lane
1064 Hummingbird Lane, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Wilderness Run
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206
1903 Silver Bell Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1080 sqft
Available August 3,2020 Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters, washer/dyer, and more. Condo offers pool, playground.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3584 Blue Jay Way #204
3584 Blue Jay Way, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
820 sqft
This well maintained condo offers high, vaulted ceilings, a large living room with lots of natural light, a dining area, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet. One bedroom, one bath with a large closet, and washer and dryer in the bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Eagan
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
5 Units Available
River Hills
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
249 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Highland
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,322
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$971
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
