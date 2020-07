Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage bbq/grill clubhouse tennis court volleyball court

Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind. What makes your experience exceptional are the recently reimagined interiors embellished with remarkable features, to which you can add a coveted address. These and more perks are yours to claim as soon as you nestle into our Burnsville, MN, apartments. Do that together with your four-legged companions—we welcome pets!



The studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences don’t skimp on any comfort. The kitchens boast recently upgraded appliances, cabinets, and countertops, and the same goes for the lighting and other fixtures. Enhancing your well-being are additions like energy-efficient air conditioning and heat systems, patios/balconies, as well as ample storage space for your belongings. Select homes even come with wood-style flooring and walk-in closets that add a delightful touc