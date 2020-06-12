Apartment List
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1328 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1230 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13123 Pleasant Place
13123 Pleasant Place, Burnsville, MN
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186 Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler! Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
712 152nd Street East
712 152nd Street East, Burnsville, MN
712 152nd Street East Available 08/01/20 Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Aug 1 - Great location in Burnsville! Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4312 Meghan Lane
4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1204 sqft
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Oak Shores
1 Unit Available
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1207 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1385 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1382 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3408 w 102nd Street
3408 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN
3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Burnsville rents declined moderately over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,140 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,438 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burnsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,438 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Burnsville.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

