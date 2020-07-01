946 E Travelers Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Cozy, single level 2BR, 1BA Condo in Burnsville. The unit opens up into the kitchen and living room, which features a nice wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area has nice wood flooring and a sitting counter connecting to the kitchen. The 2 bedrooms and bathroom are located down the hallway at the back of the unit and the carpet throughout is less than 1 year old. Other features include a separate sink and counter space in the master bedroom, in-unit laundry, outdoor patio sitting area, secured storage room, and single car detached garage.



Landlord is responsible for snow removal, lawn care , trash, water and sewer.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



1 cat is accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not allow smoking or does not participate in the Section 8 program.