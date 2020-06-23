All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214

500 Greenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

500 Greenhaven Drive, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
For a showing of this property, please contact Sheila Olson at (952) 412-2984 or sheilao@reiprop.com.

This fantastic condo is in a great location just minutes from shopping and freeway access.

The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops and a spacious island. Open floor plan. Screened in porch off that can be accessed from the living room or bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Large bathroom. Includes a large storage space and 1 underground heated parking spot.

Sorry no pets.

This property is not approved for section 8.

Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have any available units?
500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have?
Some of 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 does offer parking.
Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have a pool?
No, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have accessible units?
No, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities