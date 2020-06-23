500 Greenhaven Dr Apt 214

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking

For a showing of this property, please contact Sheila Olson at (952) 412-2984 or sheilao@reiprop.com.



This fantastic condo is in a great location just minutes from shopping and freeway access.



The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops and a spacious island. Open floor plan. Screened in porch off that can be accessed from the living room or bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Large bathroom. Includes a large storage space and 1 underground heated parking spot.



Sorry no pets.



This property is not approved for section 8.



Available immediately.