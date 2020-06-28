All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

3309 Dana Drive

3309 Dana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Dana Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Special Offer this February. Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! Recently remodeled from top to bottom 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Burnsville. Spacious new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, and granite countertops. Main level features great natural light, hardwood floors and 3 bedrooms. Lower level has large family room and second bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/3309DanaViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Dana Drive have any available units?
3309 Dana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Dana Drive have?
Some of 3309 Dana Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Dana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Dana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Dana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Dana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Dana Drive offer parking?
No, 3309 Dana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Dana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Dana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Dana Drive have a pool?
No, 3309 Dana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Dana Drive have accessible units?
No, 3309 Dana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Dana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Dana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
