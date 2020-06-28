3309 Dana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Special Offer this February. Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! Recently remodeled from top to bottom 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Burnsville. Spacious new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, and granite countertops. Main level features great natural light, hardwood floors and 3 bedrooms. Lower level has large family room and second bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/3309DanaViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.