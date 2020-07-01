1804 East 123rd St

Amenities

***Fabulous Renovated 3 Bd/2 Ba Townhome in Burnsville!!! *** AVL NOW*** - Another Great Property from Katie and Housing Hub!!!



Make Yourself at Home!!! Enjoy the privacy and space of the completely renovated 3 Bd/2 Ba split level walk-out with all newly remodeled space! Updated kitchen, with tons of counter and cabinet space. The wide open layout is great for spending time with family or entertaining. Enjoy the green space from your living room with your walk-out balcony as well as downstairs with your walk-out patio. The home is like new with brand new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The bathrooms have both been recently remodeled and offer a modern look. The master bedroom is spacious, boasts large walk-in closet, and attached to master bath. Your heated 2 car garage is perfect for our Minnesota winters.



This quiet home is located just off 35E and MN-77, minutes to shopping and restaurants as well as the MN Zoo, local libraries and schools.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas and electricity. Owner takes care of garbage, lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Don't miss out on this unit!!! Schedule a showing today.



Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



