Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

1804 East 123rd St

1804 East 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 East 123rd Street, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
***Fabulous Renovated 3 Bd/2 Ba Townhome in Burnsville!!! *** AVL NOW*** - Another Great Property from Katie and Housing Hub!!!

Make Yourself at Home!!! Enjoy the privacy and space of the completely renovated 3 Bd/2 Ba split level walk-out with all newly remodeled space! Updated kitchen, with tons of counter and cabinet space. The wide open layout is great for spending time with family or entertaining. Enjoy the green space from your living room with your walk-out balcony as well as downstairs with your walk-out patio. The home is like new with brand new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The bathrooms have both been recently remodeled and offer a modern look. The master bedroom is spacious, boasts large walk-in closet, and attached to master bath. Your heated 2 car garage is perfect for our Minnesota winters.

This quiet home is located just off 35E and MN-77, minutes to shopping and restaurants as well as the MN Zoo, local libraries and schools.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas and electricity. Owner takes care of garbage, lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Schedule a showing today.

Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE5237456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 East 123rd St have any available units?
1804 East 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 East 123rd St have?
Some of 1804 East 123rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 East 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1804 East 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 East 123rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1804 East 123rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 1804 East 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1804 East 123rd St offers parking.
Does 1804 East 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 East 123rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 East 123rd St have a pool?
No, 1804 East 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1804 East 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 1804 East 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 East 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 East 123rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

