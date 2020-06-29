All apartments in Burnsville
Location

1423 Oak Leaf Lane, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome with some great features! This is a 2 bed 2 bathroom home located in a great Burnsville area. Close to restaurants, parks and more! Walking in you have a bright and welcoming entryway. The kitchen has wonderful cabinets with a ton of room for storage. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and is fairy large. The basement features a cozy fireplace! You will have access to your own washer and dyer located in the basement as well. Large deck off home. This townhome can be rented as furnished. Attached 2 stall garage. School District #191.

Lease Terms: $1650 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage and lawn & snow care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Dogs may be accepted based on owner approval (Under 40lbs) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Perfectly located townhome in Burnsville!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have any available units?
1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have?
Some of 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
