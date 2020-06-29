1423 Oak Leaf Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful townhome with some great features! This is a 2 bed 2 bathroom home located in a great Burnsville area. Close to restaurants, parks and more! Walking in you have a bright and welcoming entryway. The kitchen has wonderful cabinets with a ton of room for storage. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and is fairy large. The basement features a cozy fireplace! You will have access to your own washer and dyer located in the basement as well. Large deck off home. This townhome can be rented as furnished. Attached 2 stall garage. School District #191.



Lease Terms: $1650 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage and lawn & snow care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Dogs may be accepted based on owner approval (Under 40lbs) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Perfectly located townhome in Burnsville!