Burnsville, MN
13026 Girard Avenue South
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:28 PM

13026 Girard Avenue South

13026 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13026 Girard Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Special Offr! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! Recently renovated from top to bottom, this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features hardwood floors, open floor plan and a large new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and a large full bathroom with a double sink vanity. The lower level features an additional bathroom, bedroom and a family room that walks out to the fenced-in backyard. Pets are welcome with additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/13026GirardViewing2019

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13026 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
13026 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13026 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 13026 Girard Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13026 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
13026 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13026 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13026 Girard Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 13026 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
No, 13026 Girard Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 13026 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13026 Girard Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13026 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 13026 Girard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 13026 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 13026 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 13026 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13026 Girard Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

