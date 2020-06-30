13026 Girard Avenue South

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Special Offr! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! Recently renovated from top to bottom, this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features hardwood floors, open floor plan and a large new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and a large full bathroom with a double sink vanity. The lower level features an additional bathroom, bedroom and a family room that walks out to the fenced-in backyard. Pets are welcome with additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/13026GirardViewing2019



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.