13026 Girard Avenue South

Amenities
Special Offr! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! Recently renovated from top to bottom, this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features hardwood floors, open floor plan and a large new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and a large full bathroom with a double sink vanity. The lower level features an additional bathroom, bedroom and a family room that walks out to the fenced-in backyard. Pets are welcome with additional fee.
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/13026GirardViewing2019
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.