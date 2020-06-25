12532 Parkwood Drive

Amenities

Available May 15th! Renters Warehouse presents this awesome townhouse for rent in Burnsville right off Burnsville Parkway. The home offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, laminate wood floors throughout, finished basement, deck, patio, and 2 car garage. The main level offers an open living and dining room with access to the spacious deck and a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, custom built-ins. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms, one being the master with custom built-ins, walk-in closet, and ensuite. The walkout basement is completely finished with fireplace and 3/4 bath. Conveniently located across the street from Birnamwood Golf Course. Easy access to 35W. Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric. Owner covers HOA, including trash and lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered with an additional pet deposit. (1 pet permitted) Application fee $55 per adult.