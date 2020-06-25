All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 12532 Parkwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
12532 Parkwood Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:43 PM

12532 Parkwood Drive

12532 Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12532 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available May 15th! Renters Warehouse presents this awesome townhouse for rent in Burnsville right off Burnsville Parkway. The home offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, laminate wood floors throughout, finished basement, deck, patio, and 2 car garage. The main level offers an open living and dining room with access to the spacious deck and a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, custom built-ins. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms, one being the master with custom built-ins, walk-in closet, and ensuite. The walkout basement is completely finished with fireplace and 3/4 bath. Conveniently located across the street from Birnamwood Golf Course. Easy access to 35W. Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric. Owner covers HOA, including trash and lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered with an additional pet deposit. (1 pet permitted) Application fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
12532 Parkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 Parkwood Drive have?
Some of 12532 Parkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12532 Parkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12532 Parkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12532 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12532 Parkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 12532 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12532 Parkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12532 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12532 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12532 Parkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities