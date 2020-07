Amenities

This one will rent fast! Very nice town home in convenient Burnsville location features 2 beds and 2-1/2 baths. Fireplace, hardwood floors,and beautiful kitchen. Master has huge closet, high ceilings, and 3/4 bath. Washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms. To schedule your showing today, copy and paste the following into your browser. $55 application fee per adult; one time admin fee of $150 upon accepted application, and a $7 monthly management fee.