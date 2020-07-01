All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:30 PM

13438 Granada Avenue

13438 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13438 Granada Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Superb executive rental in demanded Apple Valley location. Awesome neighborhood, great schools and stylishly updated home. Full custom kitchen. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Private master suite. Pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13438 Granada Avenue have any available units?
13438 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13438 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 13438 Granada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13438 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13438 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13438 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13438 Granada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13438 Granada Avenue offers parking.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13438 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 13438 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13438 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13438 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13438 Granada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13438 Granada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

