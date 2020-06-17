All apartments in Troy
5311 BREEZE HILL PL.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

5311 BREEZE HILL PL

5311 Breeze Hill Place · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5311 Breeze Hill Place, Troy, MI 48098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculately maintained and sharp clean 3 bedroom condo in highly sought after Northfield Hills Condo. Newer painting w/neutral color thruout. Remodeled Kitchen w/maple cabinets and custom countertop. Hardwood floor in the kitchen and dining room. Updated jack and jill bath and generous sized bedrooms on the second floor. Hamilton Elementary, Boulan Middle and Troy High school. Rent includes heat, water, trash and yard maintenance. No Pet, No Smoking. Recent two month pay stubs and credit report w/score required. The condo is available after May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have any available units?
5311 BREEZE HILL PL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have?
Some of 5311 BREEZE HILL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 BREEZE HILL PL currently offering any rent specials?
5311 BREEZE HILL PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 BREEZE HILL PL pet-friendly?
No, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL offer parking?
No, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL does not offer parking.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have a pool?
Yes, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL has a pool.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have accessible units?
No, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 BREEZE HILL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5311 BREEZE HILL PL does not have units with air conditioning.

