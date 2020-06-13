/
waterford
Last updated June 13 2020
104 Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1058 PREMONT AVE
1058 Premont Avenue, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
VERY AFFORDABLE STUDIO APARTMENT. THIS IS ONLY 1 ROOM WITH A KITCHENETTE AND SMALL BATHROOM. ALL UTILITIES IN THIS UNIT ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. THERE IS A $40 APPLICATION FEE. NO PETS. IMMEIDATE OCCUPANCY. 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3526 Sashabaw Road
3526 Sashabaw Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1750 sqft
1,750 SF Office/Retail for lease. 80 Ft frontage on high traffic/exposure Sashabaw Rd. Close to expressways.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1362 W HURON Street
1362 West Huron Street, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
3 PRIVATE OFFICES IN THIS SPACE W/ ADDITIONAL RECEPTION AREA. THERE IS AN OPTION FOR SIGNAGE ON M-59. PRIVATE ENTRY. 24 HOUR SECURITY SURVEILLANCE. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE LOT. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR MAINTAINED BY OWNER.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3553 Port Cove Drive
3553 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7124 HIGHLAND Road
7124 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
RENTAL SPECIAL $8.00 PER SQ. FT. CALL FOR DETAILS!!! GREAT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY IN ATLAS PLAZA. ON M-59 COME AND JOIN VALUE CENTER SUPERMARKET SVS VISION.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7300 HIGHLAND ROAD
7300 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1600 sqft
SPECIAL RENTAL PRICE $8.00 PER SQ. FT.CALL FOR DETAILS!!! COME JOIN NEWLY OPENED VALUE CENTER SUPER MARKET( A 61,000 SQ. FT. SUPER STORE) IN ATLAS PLAZA. OVER 16,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE LEASE RATES.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4512 DIXIE Highway
4512 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1360 sqft
Great Dixie & Frembes location. Large open Dixie Highway glass front of 1,554 Sq Ft. Walk-in Bank Vault, large bathroom, Employee area with sink, microwave counter and cabinets. Great lease space. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2211 ELIZABETH LAKE Road
2211 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
2800 sqft
Large corner lot with 125 feet of frontage on busy Elizabeth Lake Road. Well maintained 7,350 SF 2 unit building. Available unit is 2800 SF and the other unit is currently leased by Rent-A-Center. 40 parking spaces available.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4904 HIGHLAND Road
4904 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space available for lease with high visibility, high traffic location. Many options in this well maintained building from office to medical are possible. Signage available. Rent includes taxes, water, lot maintenance and garbage pick up.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6756 HIGHLAND Road
6756 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,200
2200 sqft
LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SPOT RIGHT ON M59. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA, BUSY BUSINESSES NEXT DOOR. GREAT FRONTAGE, BE SEEN BY EVERYONE THAT TRAVELS EAST AND WEST ON M59. BUILDING WON AN AWARD FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF WATERFORD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR A GREAT PRICE!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1047 S Cass Lake Road
1047 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,300
1460 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall near lakes and state park. Includes work area and bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1003 S Cass Lake Road
1003 South Cass Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall next to "Time Out" near lakes and state park. Includes office room, work area and bathroom. Formerly dog grooming salon. Immediate occupancy. First month; Security deposit and $295 application fee to move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4345 Meigs Avenue
4345 Meigs Avenue, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
Great location with nice / newer brick building - built out with lots of private or multi-person offices - upstairs and downstairs - one large open area for cubicles or meeting space. $1400 Gross lease. Tenant pays utilities .
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1370 N Oakland Boulevard
1370 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,266
600 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 1900 SF OF IMMACULATE OFFICE SPACE. HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION JUST SOUTH OF M-59 (HIGHLAND RD) ACROSS FROM OAKLAND COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. VERY CLEAN & ATTRACTIVE BUILDING. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4515 HIGHLAND Road
4515 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$900
7088 sqft
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE LOCATED ON M-59 ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL. 2,500 SQ. FEET READY TO FINISH FOR YOUR NEEDS. GROSS LEASE PLUS UTILITIES AND 20% OF OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7088 HIGHLAND Road
7088 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
GREAT OFFICE SPACE ALREADY BUILT OUT. TERRIFIC LOCATION. EASY TERMS. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE AND ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4194 Airport Road
4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,800
2950 sqft
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Waterford rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Waterford area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waterford from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
