Troy, MI
4605 JOHN R Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:57 AM

4605 JOHN R Road

4605 John R Road · (734) 459-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4605 John R Road, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office. The eat-in kitchen has been updated and features granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, prep island, and plenty of counters and cabinet space for storage. The great room is located right off of the kitchen making a perfect spot to entertain. The great room, features soaring ceilings, new carpet, a fireplace focal point, and tons of natural light. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private master ensuite. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining and additional living space. Enjoy the outdoors on the spacious back deck. The home located on John R, but not on the industrial side, it's in the residential part! This home is located close to major roads, schools, shopping, and dining. Walking distance to Athens and Larson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 JOHN R Road have any available units?
4605 JOHN R Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4605 JOHN R Road have?
Some of 4605 JOHN R Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 JOHN R Road currently offering any rent specials?
4605 JOHN R Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 JOHN R Road pet-friendly?
No, 4605 JOHN R Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road offer parking?
Yes, 4605 JOHN R Road does offer parking.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 JOHN R Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road have a pool?
No, 4605 JOHN R Road does not have a pool.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road have accessible units?
No, 4605 JOHN R Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 JOHN R Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 JOHN R Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 JOHN R Road does not have units with air conditioning.
