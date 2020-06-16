4605 JOHN R Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office. The eat-in kitchen has been updated and features granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, prep island, and plenty of counters and cabinet space for storage. The great room is located right off of the kitchen making a perfect spot to entertain. The great room, features soaring ceilings, new carpet, a fireplace focal point, and tons of natural light. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private master ensuite. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining and additional living space. Enjoy the outdoors on the spacious back deck. The home located on John R, but not on the industrial side, it's in the residential part! This home is located close to major roads, schools, shopping, and dining. Walking distance to Athens and Larson.