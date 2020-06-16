All apartments in Taylor
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

9899 Monroe Blvd

9899 Monroe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI 48180

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Taylor Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9899 Monroe Blvd have any available units?
9899 Monroe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, MI.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 9899 Monroe Blvd have?
Some of 9899 Monroe Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9899 Monroe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9899 Monroe Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9899 Monroe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9899 Monroe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9899 Monroe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9899 Monroe Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9899 Monroe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9899 Monroe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9899 Monroe Blvd have a pool?
No, 9899 Monroe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9899 Monroe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9899 Monroe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9899 Monroe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9899 Monroe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
