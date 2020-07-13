Apartment List
157 Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI with parking

Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

12635 Huron St
12635 Huron Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom .ready to move in. $1200 per month security deposit $1200. job verification ,Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application.

23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)

5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.

22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.

23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.

24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.

22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.

12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.

6427 Weddel Street @
6427 Weddel Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 1.

12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

Dearborn Heights
21745 POWERS Avenue
21745 Powers Ave, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING TONS OF CABINETS GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIVING ROOM , NEWER CARPET,NEWER BATH VANITY, ,YARD IS VERY NICELY CARED ,2 CAR GARAGE IS HEATED AND

Southwest Outer Drive
4013 WEDDELL Street
4013 Weddel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
THE PRIDE OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FORD RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND BEAUMONT HOSPITAL , 3 BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS WITH JACUZZI, GORGEOUS FINISHED BASEMENT NEW ROOF ON BOTH HOME AND THE GARAGE,NEW CARPET, FRESHLY

Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Dearborn Heights
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.

Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...
Results within 5 miles of Taylor
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
City Guide for Taylor, MI

"Made for You!" (-Taylor town motto)

The modern city of Taylor, named after President Zachary Taylor, was originally known as Taylor Township when it was organized into an urban center in 1849. As the town and surrounding settlements grew over the next 100 years, Taylor became one of the many suburbs of its sprawling next-door neighbor, Detroit. Now home to about 63,000 people, Taylor retains its individuality through neighborhood centers, community groups, and its slightly Southern feel, which earned it the nickname "Taylortucky." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Taylor, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Taylor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

