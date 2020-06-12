Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8314 Jackson St
8314 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has an Enclosed Rear Porch, 2 1/2 Car Garage, Full Basement Central Air. Don't miss this one. block away from Champaign Park.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air. Yes, Pets are welcome. No Section 8. Taylor Schools.
Results within 1 mile of Taylor

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Taylor
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

June 2020 Taylor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Taylor Rent Report. Taylor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Taylor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Taylor rent trends were flat over the past month

Taylor rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Taylor stand at $689 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Taylor's year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Taylor, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Taylor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Taylor, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Taylor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Taylor's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Taylor.
    • While Taylor's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Taylor than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Taylor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

