Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 1

Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14666 Banner St
14666 Banner Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with nice hardwood floors. Nice updated bathroom. Open front porch. Easement along one side of the home. A very big yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
Results within 1 mile of Taylor

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28496 Halecreek St
28496 Halecreek Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Great home on a quite street. This home is featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polished hardwood floors in all the rooms. Big back yard. No basement and no garage. Large counter top space. Lots of room with the cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Taylor
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

July 2020 Taylor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Taylor Rent Report. Taylor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Taylor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Taylor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Taylor Rent Report. Taylor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Taylor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Taylor rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Taylor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Taylor stand at $689 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Taylor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Taylor throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Taylor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Taylor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Taylor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Taylor's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Taylor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Taylor than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Taylor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

