67 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI

"Made for You!" (-Taylor town motto)

The modern city of Taylor, named after President Zachary Taylor, was originally known as Taylor Township when it was organized into an urban center in 1849. As the town and surrounding settlements grew over the next 100 years, Taylor became one of the many suburbs of its sprawling next-door neighbor, Detroit. Now home to about 63,000 people, Taylor retains its individuality through neighborhood centers, community groups, and its slightly Southern feel, which earned it the nickname "Taylortucky." See more