Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage community garden e-payments online portal

Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Royal Oak and Troy, Amber Apartments delivers an ideal location for enjoying all of the local amenities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Royal Oak and Troy.



The Royal Oak and Troy area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and religious options all within close proximity to your new home. Amber Apartments are located within minutes of all the opportunities that Royal Oak and Troy offers. The most desirable restaurants, highest quality g