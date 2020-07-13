Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

174 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
605 North Dorchester Avenue
605 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1125 sqft
Here is your chance to live close to downtown Royal Oak! Bike or walk to local restaurants and night life! Charming home has stunning dark wood floors, newer kitchen with gas stove, and SS appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2207 Mace Ave
2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
973 sqft
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
119 N Center St
119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3327 NELL ROSE Court
3327 Nell Rose Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1915 sqft
THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN QUIET ROYAL OAK COMPLEX. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, CERAMIC SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
118 Potter Ave
118 Potter Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house located within a 5 minute walk of downtown Royal Oak and a 2 minute walk to Whittier Park. Available Sept 1.The house sits on a large fenced, very private lot.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
300 Baker St
300 Baker Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Royal Oak. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered front porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3388 COOLIDGE HWY
3388 Coolidge Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Check out the cool REMOTE TOUR in 3D outside and inside of the Condo! Royal Oak End Unit Condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms and a basement! This was the Model and is larger than all other units in complex.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1725 GARDENIA Avenue
1725 Gardenia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1606 RED RUN Drive
1606 Red Run Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1161 sqft
ROYAL OAK 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATH BEAUTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE RED RUN SUBDIVISION!! FANTASTIC LOCATION & RECENTLY REMODELED.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 16

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3501 W 14 MILE Road
3501 West 14 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
Extremely well maintained, spotless condo. incredible location close to Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Beaumont Hospital. Condo features include: New Carpet, Paint.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
104 Lincoln Ave
104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685 Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Royal Oak rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $832 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

