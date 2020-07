Amenities

As mentioned in Crain's Detroit Business, Robert Wolfson, developer for The Harrison Luxury Residences, states "this loft apartment rental is hip, stylish and cool, and the most unique loft apartment rental project to hit Metro Detroit."This brand new rental community boasts chic residences galore, such as; a Sky Lounge, Sun Deck, fiberoptic cable via Comcast, enormous courtyards and patios, garages and carports, Italian cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and fixtures and most importantly, concierge-type service at your fingertips. Short term and Corporate Leases are available!