Metropolitan 13

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.