Royal Oak, MI
Metropolitan 13
Metropolitan 13

4000 West 13 Mile Road · (248) 965-5025
Location

4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan 13.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it. And, you want all the stuff taken care of for you 24/7, so you can spend your time doing what you like to do. Urban lore calls that impossible. We call it Metropolitan 13.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan 13 have any available units?
Metropolitan 13 has 2 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan 13 have?
Some of Metropolitan 13's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan 13 currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan 13 is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan 13 offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan 13 offers parking.
Does Metropolitan 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metropolitan 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan 13 have a pool?
No, Metropolitan 13 does not have a pool.
Does Metropolitan 13 have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan 13 does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan 13 has units with dishwashers.
