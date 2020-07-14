All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments

201 North Lafayette Avenue · (248) 617-6324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-202 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-301 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2-201 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
cable included
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood. Metropolitan Lafayette is minutes from I-75, I-696 and Woodward Ave. Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments in Downtown Royal Oak, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Berkley, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Detroit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $499
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have any available units?
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have?
Some of Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have a pool?
No, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments has units with dishwashers.
