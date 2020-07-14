Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel cable included recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage on-site laundry bbq/grill

With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood. Metropolitan Lafayette is minutes from I-75, I-696 and Woodward Ave. Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments in Downtown Royal Oak, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Berkley, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Detroit.