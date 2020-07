Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly carport courtyard

Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood. Living at Briarwood Park enables you the peace and quiet of a residential neighborhood, with all the comforts and activities you demand at the location you desire.