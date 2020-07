Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished bathtub carpet extra storage range recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool racquetball court package receiving volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport conference room fire pit hot tub online portal

Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit. Our apartments in Royal Oak, MI are just half a mile from Downtown Royal Oak and offer easy access to I-696 and I-75, making your commute easier than ever. We feature a selection of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with great amenities, including hardwood floors, electric appliances, and spacious walk-in closets. Take advantage of our resort-quality clubhouse, swimming pool with sundeck, and our business center. We are also just a few minutes away from major employers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Henry Ford Hospitals. Contact us today and find out more information about our apartments in Downtown Royal Oak, here at Village Club of Royal Oak.