Apartment List
/
MI
/
royal oak
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1349 S Washington Ave
1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1533 CHESAPEAKE
1533 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1180 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK! FEATURES INCLUDE ~1200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE, VAULTED CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, UPDATED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Results within 5 miles of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2650 sqft
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Royal Oak rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $832 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Oak 3 BedroomsRoyal Oak Accessible ApartmentsRoyal Oak Apartments with Balcony
    Royal Oak Apartments with GarageRoyal Oak Apartments with GymRoyal Oak Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Apartments with Pool
    Royal Oak Apartments with Washer-DryerRoyal Oak Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoyal Oak Furnished ApartmentsRoyal Oak Pet Friendly PlacesRoyal Oak Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor