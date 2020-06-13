132 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with garage
"Life is my friend /Rake it up to take it in /Wrap me in your cinnamon /Especially in Michigan /...well I could be your friend" (-Red Hot Chili Peppers"Especially in Michigan")
Life can be grand if you find your next home in Royal Oak, Michigan. If you want to live near Detroit, but far from the crime-infested, economically depressed metropolitan areas, Royal Oak has got your back. Great schools, abundant parks, and safe streets all make "Tree City, U.S.A." a great place to raise a family. If music, food, and shows are what you're after, the vibrant downtown is one of the nation's best places for nighttime play. If tennis, golf, jogging, or other active pursuits are more appealing, the city contains more than 50 local parks. Spend a few days and you'll quickly discover why this is one of Michigan's most popular suburban towns. See more
Royal Oak apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.