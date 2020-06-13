Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with garage

Royal Oak apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
229 De Villen Avenue
229 De Villen Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Premium, Updated Royal Oak Rental! Newer kitchen with granite counters, exposed brick, and tile floor. Hardwood throughout most of first floor. Updated tile bathrooms. Finished basement. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
927 W TWELVE MILE Road
927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1601 Anne Drive
1601 Ann Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1558 sqft
FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
913 BAUMAN Avenue
913 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
964 sqft
Completely remodeled Royal Oak bungalow, Minutes from down town.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue
647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue
419 Englewood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
3700 sqft
Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
901 N Gainsborough Ave
901 North Gainsborough Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1126 sqft
Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1423 CHESAPEAKE
1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 11 Mile Road
918 East 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Walk to downtown from this spacious, updated charming home! Fabulous newer white kitchen with snack bar, hardwood floors, huge diningroom, fireplace, whirlpool tub, wrap-around porch and horseshoe driveway.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
100 W 5TH Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1283 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing custom top floor CORNER condo with views of Detroit, Royal Oak and much more! With walking distance throughout downtown, you are in the heart of it all!! This is great to entertain, relax and become your new home.
City Guide for Royal Oak, MI

"Life is my friend /Rake it up to take it in /Wrap me in your cinnamon /Especially in Michigan /...well I could be your friend" (-Red Hot Chili Peppers"Especially in Michigan")

Life can be grand if you find your next home in Royal Oak, Michigan. If you want to live near Detroit, but far from the crime-infested, economically depressed metropolitan areas, Royal Oak has got your back. Great schools, abundant parks, and safe streets all make "Tree City, U.S.A." a great place to raise a family. If music, food, and shows are what you're after, the vibrant downtown is one of the nation's best places for nighttime play. If tennis, golf, jogging, or other active pursuits are more appealing, the city contains more than 50 local parks. Spend a few days and you'll quickly discover why this is one of Michigan's most popular suburban towns. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

