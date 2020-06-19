927 W TWELVE MILE Road

Amenities
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard . Ideally located within walking distance to Beaumont Hospital, shopping and restaurants. It also offers quick & easy access to Woodward, I-75 & I-696. All appliances, washer and dryer included. Upon acceptance, tenant to pay 1 1/2 months security deposit, 1st months rent and $250 non-refundable cleaning fee to move in. Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Application, proof of income and credit report required. Immediate occupancy.