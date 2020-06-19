927 W TWELVE MILE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard . Ideally located within walking distance to Beaumont Hospital, shopping and restaurants. It also offers quick & easy access to Woodward, I-75 & I-696. All appliances, washer and dryer included. Upon acceptance, tenant to pay 1 1/2 months security deposit, 1st months rent and $250 non-refundable cleaning fee to move in. Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Application, proof of income and credit report required. Immediate occupancy.