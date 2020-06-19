All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:11 PM

927 W TWELVE MILE Road

927 West 12 Mile Road · (248) 589-2100
Location

927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard . Ideally located within walking distance to Beaumont Hospital, shopping and restaurants. It also offers quick & easy access to Woodward, I-75 & I-696. All appliances, washer and dryer included. Upon acceptance, tenant to pay 1 1/2 months security deposit, 1st months rent and $250 non-refundable cleaning fee to move in. Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Application, proof of income and credit report required. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have any available units?
927 W TWELVE MILE Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have?
Some of 927 W TWELVE MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 W TWELVE MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
927 W TWELVE MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 W TWELVE MILE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road is pet friendly.
Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road does offer parking.
Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have a pool?
No, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 927 W TWELVE MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 W TWELVE MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
