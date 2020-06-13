137 Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI

Living in Riverview

If you love golf, then we have some great news for you: Riverview is home to a massive 27-hole golf course, Riverview Highlands Golf Course or "the Highlands" for short. Here, you can practice your putt while enjoying a spectacular view of the Detroit skyline.

If you don't love golf... well, at least you'll get some peace and quiet while your spouse is out on the fairway. Haven't you always meant to read "War and Peace?" We're just kidding; there's plenty of other things to keep you entertained in Riverview -- although the public library is pretty great if you do want to catch up on your reading. There are local baseball and football associations, just in case you feel like meeting your neighbors out on the sports field. Every summer, Riverview hosts a festival known as Summerfest, simply to celebrate that the sun has come out and everything is golden. Here you will find musical entertainment from local bands, a classic car show, movie screenings and plenty of silly games to keep the kids (and big kids) entertained.

Of course, if you don't feel like hanging around in Riverview, you can easily drive into Detroit, which is only about 25 minutes away. Or even take a trip over the river into Canada to see how they do things over there. Just remember to go easy on the maple syrup, or your dentist might have a few stern words for you when you get back.