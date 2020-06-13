Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

137 Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
3387 FORT Street
3387 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,500
836 sqft
Close to 900 Square Feet available in this vibrant shopping center. Join the well established occupants in this well maintained and attractive building. Surrounded by many office and retail users.

Southgate
1 Unit Available
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
3310 3RD Street
3310 3rd Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
THE PRIMADORE APARTMENT BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN WYANDOTTE. IMMACULATE MAINTAINED . THIS SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT HAS LARGE WINDOWS TO LET IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK TO SHOPPING, BARS, RESTAURANTS, DRUG STORES, THE WATERFRONT PARK.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
939 James St
939 James Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric.

Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)

1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Median Rent in Riverview

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverview is $648, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $843.
Studio
$536
1 Bed
$648
2 Beds
$843
3+ Beds
$1,120
City GuideRiverview
During the Cold War, Riverview, Michigan, played host to a missile launch site. Fortunately, today the only missile in Riverview is a disabled Nike Hercules, which has been placed on display in Young Patriot's Park.

Lying almost on the border between the United States and Canada, Riverview nestles comfortably into the Metro Detroit suburban area in southeast Michigan. It's incredibly well-connected, with Metropolitan Airport just 15 minutes to the west and the border to Ohio reachable within as little as half an hour. Riverview incorporated as a city recently, in 1959, but it has a fascinating history nonetheless, having served as an important missile base during the Cold War. The area also has a strong economic past, thanks to the presence of Sibley quarry, which supplied limestone during the late 19th century. If you're looking for a home in a well-established community, and you don't mind enduring Michigan's freezing winters, then come on down! Don't worry: most of the homes here have very good heating systems!

Moving to Riverview

Most homes in Riverview, particularly in the city center, are single-family homes built around the middle of the 20th century. But don't despair if you are on the lookout for rental apartments instead of rental houses: there is also a good selection of high-rise apartments and complexes. There isn't, however, much in the way of neighborhoods because it's a small town, but who wants them anyway? Riverview is too good for neighborhoods.

To maximize your chance of getting the home for rent in Riverview that you really want, you need to be organized: hit up your previous landlords for references, get a credit check, and get proof of income from your employer. Once you have these documents in place, all you need is a smile and a friendly, polite demeanor to convince a landlord that you are the perfect tenant to occupy that apartment for rent. Oh, and a big deposit. Expect to part with first and last months' rent upfront.

Living in Riverview

If you love golf, then we have some great news for you: Riverview is home to a massive 27-hole golf course, Riverview Highlands Golf Course or "the Highlands" for short. Here, you can practice your putt while enjoying a spectacular view of the Detroit skyline.

If you don't love golf... well, at least you'll get some peace and quiet while your spouse is out on the fairway. Haven't you always meant to read "War and Peace?" We're just kidding; there's plenty of other things to keep you entertained in Riverview -- although the public library is pretty great if you do want to catch up on your reading. There are local baseball and football associations, just in case you feel like meeting your neighbors out on the sports field. Every summer, Riverview hosts a festival known as Summerfest, simply to celebrate that the sun has come out and everything is golden. Here you will find musical entertainment from local bands, a classic car show, movie screenings and plenty of silly games to keep the kids (and big kids) entertained.

Of course, if you don't feel like hanging around in Riverview, you can easily drive into Detroit, which is only about 25 minutes away. Or even take a trip over the river into Canada to see how they do things over there. Just remember to go easy on the maple syrup, or your dentist might have a few stern words for you when you get back.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Riverview?
In Riverview, the median rent is $536 for a studio, $648 for a 1-bedroom, $843 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,120 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverview, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverview?
Some of the colleges located in the Riverview area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Riverview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverview from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

