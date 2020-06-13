137 Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI📍
Lying almost on the border between the United States and Canada, Riverview nestles comfortably into the Metro Detroit suburban area in southeast Michigan. It's incredibly well-connected, with Metropolitan Airport just 15 minutes to the west and the border to Ohio reachable within as little as half an hour. Riverview incorporated as a city recently, in 1959, but it has a fascinating history nonetheless, having served as an important missile base during the Cold War. The area also has a strong economic past, thanks to the presence of Sibley quarry, which supplied limestone during the late 19th century. If you're looking for a home in a well-established community, and you don't mind enduring Michigan's freezing winters, then come on down! Don't worry: most of the homes here have very good heating systems!
Most homes in Riverview, particularly in the city center, are single-family homes built around the middle of the 20th century. But don't despair if you are on the lookout for rental apartments instead of rental houses: there is also a good selection of high-rise apartments and complexes. There isn't, however, much in the way of neighborhoods because it's a small town, but who wants them anyway? Riverview is too good for neighborhoods.
To maximize your chance of getting the home for rent in Riverview that you really want, you need to be organized: hit up your previous landlords for references, get a credit check, and get proof of income from your employer. Once you have these documents in place, all you need is a smile and a friendly, polite demeanor to convince a landlord that you are the perfect tenant to occupy that apartment for rent. Oh, and a big deposit. Expect to part with first and last months' rent upfront.
If you love golf, then we have some great news for you: Riverview is home to a massive 27-hole golf course, Riverview Highlands Golf Course or "the Highlands" for short. Here, you can practice your putt while enjoying a spectacular view of the Detroit skyline.
If you don't love golf... well, at least you'll get some peace and quiet while your spouse is out on the fairway. Haven't you always meant to read "War and Peace?" We're just kidding; there's plenty of other things to keep you entertained in Riverview -- although the public library is pretty great if you do want to catch up on your reading. There are local baseball and football associations, just in case you feel like meeting your neighbors out on the sports field. Every summer, Riverview hosts a festival known as Summerfest, simply to celebrate that the sun has come out and everything is golden. Here you will find musical entertainment from local bands, a classic car show, movie screenings and plenty of silly games to keep the kids (and big kids) entertained.
Of course, if you don't feel like hanging around in Riverview, you can easily drive into Detroit, which is only about 25 minutes away. Or even take a trip over the river into Canada to see how they do things over there. Just remember to go easy on the maple syrup, or your dentist might have a few stern words for you when you get back.