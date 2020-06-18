647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue

Amenities
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite. An updated, modern kitchen. Finished lower level rec room adds extra living space and storage. 2 car garage. Walk-able neighborhood with a park and shops close by. Excellent location. 20 minute walk to Downtown Royal Oak. Excellent access to major freeways. ********$25/applicant fee apply online******** no pets no smokers 1.5 mo sec dep and $300 cleaning fee