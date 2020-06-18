All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:16 PM

647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue

647 South Connecticut Avenue · (248) 888-9133
Location

647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite. An updated, modern kitchen. Finished lower level rec room adds extra living space and storage. 2 car garage. Walk-able neighborhood with a park and shops close by. Excellent location. 20 minute walk to Downtown Royal Oak. Excellent access to major freeways. ********$25/applicant fee apply online******** no pets no smokers 1.5 mo sec dep and $300 cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have any available units?
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have?
Some of 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have a pool?
No, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
