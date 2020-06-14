Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royal Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Hillary Manor
404 Virginia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Downtown Royal Oak studio apartment in Hillary Manor. Includes high speed 1 gigabyte wireless internet . Washer & Dryer in basement. Assigned parking. No smoking & no pets. Please call Brian (248) 546-6878 or visit our website at www.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1725 GARDENIA Avenue
1725 Gardenia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1601 Anne Drive
1601 Ann Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1558 sqft
FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1606 RED RUN Drive
1606 Red Run Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1161 sqft
ROYAL OAK 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATH BEAUTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE RED RUN SUBDIVISION!! FANTASTIC LOCATION & RECENTLY REMODELED.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue
647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
508 Center Street
508 S Center St, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Downtown Royal Oak! Move right into this Large (1) Bedroom CITY LOFT. High Ceilings/Wood Floors/Modern Open Kitchen. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Great natural light including skylight.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
5005 CROOKS RD APT 33
5005 North Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
786 sqft
Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft style condo. Private entrance, hardwood floors through-out. Double doors face the pool. Master bedroom with attached bath and extra storage area upstairs. Laundry and family room in finished basement.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 11 Mile Road
918 East 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Walk to downtown from this spacious, updated charming home! Fabulous newer white kitchen with snack bar, hardwood floors, huge diningroom, fireplace, whirlpool tub, wrap-around porch and horseshoe driveway.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1907 CLIFTON Avenue
1907 Clifton Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3905 DEVON Road
3905 Devon Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome to 3905 Devon Road! This private building is tucked away just minutes from all the action! Don't miss all of the upgrades to this unit, including granite counters, upgraded bathroom and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
301 PARK Avenue
301 Park Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
THIS MODERN BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT (1 STORY UP) IS ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO DETROIT. NEWLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDE ...

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
523 S PLEASANT Street
523 South Pleasant Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Beautiful, two flat duplex close to downtown Royal Oak. Quaint old world charm surrounds you in this spacious unit. This apartment has hardwood floors, ceramic bath and a balcony off the back.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony.
City Guide for Royal Oak, MI

"Life is my friend /Rake it up to take it in /Wrap me in your cinnamon /Especially in Michigan /...well I could be your friend" (-Red Hot Chili Peppers"Especially in Michigan")

Life can be grand if you find your next home in Royal Oak, Michigan. If you want to live near Detroit, but far from the crime-infested, economically depressed metropolitan areas, Royal Oak has got your back. Great schools, abundant parks, and safe streets all make "Tree City, U.S.A." a great place to raise a family. If music, food, and shows are what you're after, the vibrant downtown is one of the nation's best places for nighttime play. If tennis, golf, jogging, or other active pursuits are more appealing, the city contains more than 50 local parks. Spend a few days and you'll quickly discover why this is one of Michigan's most popular suburban towns. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Royal Oak, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royal Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

