107 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with hardwood floors
"Life is my friend /Rake it up to take it in /Wrap me in your cinnamon /Especially in Michigan /...well I could be your friend" (-Red Hot Chili Peppers"Especially in Michigan")
Life can be grand if you find your next home in Royal Oak, Michigan. If you want to live near Detroit, but far from the crime-infested, economically depressed metropolitan areas, Royal Oak has got your back. Great schools, abundant parks, and safe streets all make "Tree City, U.S.A." a great place to raise a family. If music, food, and shows are what you're after, the vibrant downtown is one of the nation's best places for nighttime play. If tennis, golf, jogging, or other active pursuits are more appealing, the city contains more than 50 local parks. Spend a few days and you'll quickly discover why this is one of Michigan's most popular suburban towns. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royal Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.