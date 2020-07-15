AL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

80 Studio Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4366 E 9 MILE Road
4366 East 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,000
1230 sqft
Commercial property located on 9 Mile and Ryan. Walking Distance from many businesses. Lots of potential uses, previously used as a Dentist office (lot to the left can be negotiated into lease). Seller is also considering selling the property.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
7134 W 7 MILE Road
7134 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,550
1600 sqft
Great Business Opportunity to have your own Beauty, Nail, or Barber Salon, Office, Massage Spa, etc...Located on 7 mile just 1 block from the Avenue of Fashion, and its ground breaking Mixed use developments and transformations.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
1400 Enterprise Drive
1400 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,771
2500 sqft
Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
2891 E Maple
2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,993
1600 sqft
Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
Rent Report
Royal Oak

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Royal Oak rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $832 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

