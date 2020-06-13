180 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 70
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 10
"Life is my friend /Rake it up to take it in /Wrap me in your cinnamon /Especially in Michigan /...well I could be your friend" (-Red Hot Chili Peppers"Especially in Michigan")
Life can be grand if you find your next home in Royal Oak, Michigan. If you want to live near Detroit, but far from the crime-infested, economically depressed metropolitan areas, Royal Oak has got your back. Great schools, abundant parks, and safe streets all make "Tree City, U.S.A." a great place to raise a family. If music, food, and shows are what you're after, the vibrant downtown is one of the nation's best places for nighttime play. If tennis, golf, jogging, or other active pursuits are more appealing, the city contains more than 50 local parks. Spend a few days and you'll quickly discover why this is one of Michigan's most popular suburban towns. See more
Finding an apartment in Royal Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.