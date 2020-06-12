144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
611 S West St
611 South West Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1705 E 4th St
1705 East 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Clean Royal Oak Bungalow in great location! Hardwood and coved ceilings throughout. Open and living and dining room space with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms one bath on first level. Huge master upstairs. Finished basement with full bath.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1601 Anne Drive
1601 Ann Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1558 sqft
FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1606 RED RUN Drive
1606 Red Run Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1161 sqft
ROYAL OAK 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATH BEAUTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE RED RUN SUBDIVISION!! FANTASTIC LOCATION & RECENTLY REMODELED.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
913 BAUMAN Avenue
913 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
964 sqft
Completely remodeled Royal Oak bungalow, Minutes from down town.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue
647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue
419 Englewood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
901 N Gainsborough Ave
901 North Gainsborough Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1126 sqft
Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 11 Mile Road
918 East 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Walk to downtown from this spacious, updated charming home! Fabulous newer white kitchen with snack bar, hardwood floors, huge diningroom, fireplace, whirlpool tub, wrap-around porch and horseshoe driveway.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
32686 E Woodward Avenue
32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1907 CLIFTON Avenue
1907 Clifton Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen

June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Royal Oak rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,084 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,084 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Royal Oak.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

