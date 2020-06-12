Apartment List
/
MI
/
royal oak
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1682 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
927 W TWELVE MILE Road
927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard .

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1423 CHESAPEAKE
1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1398 sqft
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1997 HENRIETTA Street
1997 Henrietta Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this brick ranch style home with a full basement nestled in the Birmingham district. Enter into the spacious living room with a wonderful natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring that extends through the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2081 E MAPLE Road
2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1348 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the

June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Royal Oak rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,084 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,084 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Royal Oak.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Oak 3 BedroomsRoyal Oak Accessible ApartmentsRoyal Oak Apartments under $800
    Royal Oak Apartments with BalconyRoyal Oak Apartments with GarageRoyal Oak Apartments with GymRoyal Oak Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Apartments with Pool
    Royal Oak Apartments with Washer-DryerRoyal Oak Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoyal Oak Furnished ApartmentsRoyal Oak Pet Friendly PlacesRoyal Oak Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor