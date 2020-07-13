Apartment List
/
MI
/
royal oak
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

100 Apartments under $800 for rent in Royal Oak, MI

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
21106 Atlantic Ave
21106 Atlantic Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom Home

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16897 SANTA ROSA Drive
16897 Santa Rosa Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Very nice upper flat has 2 bedrooms, living and dining rooms, 1 bath and basement. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, NO SMOKING, AND NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
41 W Savannah St
41 West Savannah Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
To schedule an appointment Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
1953 Jarvis
1953 Jarvis Avenue, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter top, stove and fridge included. Has a formal dining room and one bath. Has gas forced air, common basement with coin laundry and a storage cage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16571 Schaefer
16571 Schaefer Highway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, with water included. Near several bus routes, shopping areas & hospitals.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
2531 West McNichols
2531 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
Huge apartments, biggest in 6 mile area, newly renovated common area and units with professional hands on management.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
16899 Hubbell Street
16899 Hubbell Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
804 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Please contact (586)563-8053 to schedule a showing appointment. Cute two bedroom, one bath home with hardwood floors and fresh paint.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4937 E 10 Mile Rd # 33-4
4937 East 10 Mile Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 10 miles of Royal Oak
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Royal Oak Rent Report. Royal Oak rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Royal Oak rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Royal Oak rent trends were flat over the past month

Royal Oak rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Royal Oak stand at $832 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Royal Oak's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Royal Oak throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Royal Oak rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Royal Oak has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Royal Oak is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Royal Oak's median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Royal Oak remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Royal Oak than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Oak 3 BedroomsRoyal Oak Accessible ApartmentsRoyal Oak Apartments with Balcony
    Royal Oak Apartments with GarageRoyal Oak Apartments with GymRoyal Oak Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Apartments with Pool
    Royal Oak Apartments with Washer-DryerRoyal Oak Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoyal Oak Furnished ApartmentsRoyal Oak Pet Friendly PlacesRoyal Oak Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor