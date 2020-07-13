Apartment List
/
MI
/
royal oak
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Royal Oak, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Oak apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
719 E 13 MILE Road
719 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1032 sqft
This is an adorable 2 bedroom updated home with large fenced yard with one car garage. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. refinished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. beautiful new bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
808 N DORCHESTER Avenue
808 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1807 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath house for lease. The custom kitchen boasts granite counters, quality clean steel appliances, slate tile flooring, and maple cabinetry. Bathrooms also have granite counters and tile floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
119 N Center St
119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1349 S Washington Ave
1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
430 N. Washington Ave. C
430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1039 sqft
APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352 Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces. Central to multiple fwys.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1533 CHESAPEAKE
1533 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1180 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK! FEATURES INCLUDE ~1200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE, VAULTED CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, UPDATED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3327 NELL ROSE Court
3327 Nell Rose Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1915 sqft
THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN QUIET ROYAL OAK COMPLEX. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, CERAMIC SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
2 PARKING SPOTS. Fantastic 7th floor 1433 sq. ft. corner unit w/views looking North, South, East & West. 2 large corner Balconies. 2 walls of glass overlooking downtown Royal Oak. 10 ft ceilings. HUGE open Great room (25x18).

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue
3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
814 sqft
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
160 ALLENHURST Avenue
160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1052 sqft
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Royal Oak, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Oak apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Oak 3 BedroomsRoyal Oak Accessible ApartmentsRoyal Oak Apartments with Balcony
Royal Oak Apartments with GarageRoyal Oak Apartments with GymRoyal Oak Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Apartments with Pool
Royal Oak Apartments with Washer-DryerRoyal Oak Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoyal Oak Furnished ApartmentsRoyal Oak Pet Friendly PlacesRoyal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor