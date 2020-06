Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft style condo. Private entrance, hardwood floors through-out. Double doors face the pool. Master bedroom with attached bath and extra storage area upstairs. Laundry and family room in finished basement. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-top. Rent includes heat and water. Pets allowed. Close to shopping and freeways. In-ground pools and tennis court in quiet complex. Immediate move in.