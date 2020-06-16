All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:23 PM

32686 E Woodward Avenue

32686 Woodward Ave · (248) 229-0413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit N · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.5 Bath loft contains almost 3500 Square Feet, plus tenant access to planned roof top garden. Assigned tenant parking. Designed by Keriger Klatt and crafted with luxury materials this is an apartment not to be missed. Soaring 14' foot ceilings and full faced glass to Woodward will help define this luxury apartment. Natural light galore! Kitchens going in, now is the time to reserve this apartment. Final construction may impact materials and size. Buyers Agent and tenant to confirm all conditions. Private elevator with roof top access. Lot parking for 2+ assigned spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have any available units?
32686 E Woodward Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have?
Some of 32686 E Woodward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32686 E Woodward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32686 E Woodward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32686 E Woodward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 32686 E Woodward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32686 E Woodward Avenue does offer parking.
Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32686 E Woodward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have a pool?
No, 32686 E Woodward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32686 E Woodward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32686 E Woodward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32686 E Woodward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
