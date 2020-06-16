32686 E Woodward Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking elevator ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.5 Bath loft contains almost 3500 Square Feet, plus tenant access to planned roof top garden. Assigned tenant parking. Designed by Keriger Klatt and crafted with luxury materials this is an apartment not to be missed. Soaring 14' foot ceilings and full faced glass to Woodward will help define this luxury apartment. Natural light galore! Kitchens going in, now is the time to reserve this apartment. Final construction may impact materials and size. Buyers Agent and tenant to confirm all conditions. Private elevator with roof top access. Lot parking for 2+ assigned spaces.