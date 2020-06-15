All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

312 E 3RD Street

312 East 3rd Street · (248) 649-7200
Location

312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 1963 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
conference room
media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
parking
media room
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center. In the heart of it all: Enjoy walking to all of the shopping, dozens of restaurants, entertainment district including Emagine Theatre and everything vibrant downtown Royal Oak has to offer. Boasting a gas fireplace in the welcoming reception/waiting area, large conference room, 2 private offices, 2 open office spaces, a spacious kitchen/break area, 2 half baths, very large upstairs work area with second kitchenette/break area and recently installed mini-split climate/comfort units, and parking for at least 4 cars off alley in back, plus metered parking out front. Huge wrap around porch and handicap-accessible walkway. The basement provides ample storage and features walkout access to back parking. 3 year graduated lease starting at attractive price. Ideal for professional or medical office. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 E 3RD Street have any available units?
312 E 3RD Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 E 3RD Street have?
Some of 312 E 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 E 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 E 3RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 E 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 312 E 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 E 3RD Street does offer parking.
Does 312 E 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 E 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 312 E 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 E 3RD Street have accessible units?
Yes, 312 E 3RD Street has accessible units.
Does 312 E 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 E 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
