312 E 3RD Street

Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center. In the heart of it all: Enjoy walking to all of the shopping, dozens of restaurants, entertainment district including Emagine Theatre and everything vibrant downtown Royal Oak has to offer. Boasting a gas fireplace in the welcoming reception/waiting area, large conference room, 2 private offices, 2 open office spaces, a spacious kitchen/break area, 2 half baths, very large upstairs work area with second kitchenette/break area and recently installed mini-split climate/comfort units, and parking for at least 4 cars off alley in back, plus metered parking out front. Huge wrap around porch and handicap-accessible walkway. The basement provides ample storage and features walkout access to back parking. 3 year graduated lease starting at attractive price. Ideal for professional or medical office. Tenant pays utilities.