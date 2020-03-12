All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1721 E LINCOLN Avenue

1721 East Lincoln Avenue · (248) 530-7292
Location

1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen cabinets and flooring and bathroom. Basement has tons of extra storage space. Close to downtown Royal Oak, vibrant nightlife and restaurants, close to I-75 and I-696 for easy commute. Standard lease application, proof of income, full credit report with score and photo ID required with all offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have any available units?
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have?
Some of 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 E LINCOLN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
