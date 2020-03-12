1721 E LINCOLN Avenue

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen cabinets and flooring and bathroom. Basement has tons of extra storage space. Close to downtown Royal Oak, vibrant nightlife and restaurants, close to I-75 and I-696 for easy commute. Standard lease application, proof of income, full credit report with score and photo ID required with all offers.